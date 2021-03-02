Michael A. Smith Sells 2,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $10.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.48. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,395. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $515.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.