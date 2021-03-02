Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.01. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $4.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $29.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.00 to $29.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $32.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.45 to $33.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD traded down $10.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,124.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,193.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,094.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

