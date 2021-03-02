Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Head to Head Survey

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Mersana Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A -726.81% -96.06% Mersana Therapeutics -8,772.91% -45.16% -37.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CannaPharmaRX and Mersana Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A Mersana Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.55%. Given Mersana Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mersana Therapeutics is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Mersana Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$20.45 million N/A N/A Mersana Therapeutics $42.12 million 32.17 -$28.21 million ($0.65) -30.43

CannaPharmaRX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mersana Therapeutics.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics beats CannaPharmaRX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies. Its lead product candidate is XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer, non small cell lung cancer, and other orphan indications. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic research and development partnerships with Merck KGaA and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates utilizing Fleximer. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.