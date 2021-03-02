Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,059 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

