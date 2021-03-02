MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,627 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 4.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $7,960,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 23.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,640.72.

MELI traded down $97.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,615.85. 39,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,853.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,463.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10,098.43 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.