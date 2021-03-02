Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 100,906 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,906 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 662,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.