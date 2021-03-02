Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $117,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $391.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

