Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $113,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,778 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after buying an additional 1,773,809 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,053,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

