Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $100,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,538 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,729,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 27,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $20.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

