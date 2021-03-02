Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $239.00 to $302.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Medifast traded as high as $268.01 and last traded at $265.82. Approximately 120,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 127,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.99.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MED. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.50.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.