Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $23.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

