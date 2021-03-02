Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $94,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $245.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.33 and its 200-day moving average is $230.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

