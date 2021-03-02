Mchain (MAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Mchain coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $41,154.01 and $19.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mchain has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006583 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005587 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Mchain

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 57,050,550 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

