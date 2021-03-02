McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $23.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

MCFE opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,642,000. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,782,000.

McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

