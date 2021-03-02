MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

MBI stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Get MBIA alerts:

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.