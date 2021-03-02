MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.
MBI stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.
About MBIA
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.