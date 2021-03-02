Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stake Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,736 shares of company stock worth $848,737. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

