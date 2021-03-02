Maxar Technologies Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,740,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

