Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Up 8.3%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.02 and last traded at $75.01. 517,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 231,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.27.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Matson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Matson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.