Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,388 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $164,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,166. The company has a market capitalization of $357.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

