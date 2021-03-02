MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Barclays

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.85.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 250.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in MasTec by 10.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MasTec by 194.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in MasTec by 13.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

