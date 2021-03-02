Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $174,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Masco by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Masco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 246,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

