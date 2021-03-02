Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.