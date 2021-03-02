Martin Robert Ferron Sells 85,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,026,175.26.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$15.29 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$440.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

