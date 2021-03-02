MarketPeak (PEAK) Reaches One Day Volume of $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One MarketPeak token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.10 or 0.00484168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00073148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00076970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00079451 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.27 or 0.00473989 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

