Marc Holliday Purchases 636 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) CEO Marc Holliday purchased 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $16,039.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SLG stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLG. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

