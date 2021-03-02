Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 12.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) were up 12.1% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 1,226,904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,092,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRVI. William Blair started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,654,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

