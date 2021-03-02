Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 1,475,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,750. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

