Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce $87.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.80 million and the lowest is $86.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $273.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.80 million to $276.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $431.59 million, with estimates ranging from $401.13 million to $445.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000.

MRVI opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

