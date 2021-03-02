MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 29.8%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) traded down 29.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.01. 29,083,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 5,886,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.
The firm has a market cap of $932.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.
MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.
