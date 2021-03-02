Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.6% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 173,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,909. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

