Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,312,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Visa by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 70,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,464,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $320,424,000 after buying an additional 59,198 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,032,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,941,000 after buying an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 43,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.42. 112,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,318,162. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53. The stock has a market cap of $422.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,398 shares of company stock valued at $16,011,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.