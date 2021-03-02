Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.85. 10,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,362. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

