Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (MDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$114.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.05 million.

Shares of TSE MDI opened at C$6.92 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.26 and a 1-year high of C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.94. The company has a market cap of C$558.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDI. TD Securities raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

