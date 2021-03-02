Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 6.8%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) was up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.87 and last traded at $52.17. Approximately 3,882,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,613,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $201,806.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,482.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,052,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

