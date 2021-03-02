Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.60.

MGA stock opened at $85.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

