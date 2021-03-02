Magna International Inc. (MG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on March 19th

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.549 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of TSE:MG traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$109.62. 155,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,523. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.67. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$33.22 and a 1 year high of C$110.60. The company has a market cap of C$32.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total value of C$4,647,762.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,392 shares in the company, valued at C$25,226,120.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,636 shares of company stock valued at $56,080,906.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.