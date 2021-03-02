Magna International Inc. (MG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.549 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

TSE MG traded up C$1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$109.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,523. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.99 billion and a PE ratio of 43.16. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$33.22 and a 1-year high of C$110.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.67.

Get Magna International alerts:

In other Magna International news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total value of C$4,647,762.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,226,120.73. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,636 shares of company stock valued at $56,080,906.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.