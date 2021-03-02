Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate distributable cash flow of more than $1 billion this year. However, Magellan Midstream is grappling with weak refined products demand on account of the worldwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. Further, a flurry of project cancellation has made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high and deteriorating leverage, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors interested in the partnership are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MMP. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.