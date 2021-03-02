Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 373.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $853.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 232.2% against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00062295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.89 or 0.00844069 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00030171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00062454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Maecenas is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

