Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.
Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average of $117.67. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $137.28.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
