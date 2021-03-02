Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average of $117.67. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

