MACA Limited (MLD.AX) (MLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

MACA Limited (MLD.AX) (ASX:MLD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.77.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Baker 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th.

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure maintenance, and mineral processing businesses in Australia. The company offers bulk commodities loading and hauling services; drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting; and materials handling services.

