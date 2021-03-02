LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.52.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,847. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,047,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,017,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.