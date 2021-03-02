LUXCoin (LUX) Market Cap Hits $2.25 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $15,842.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.94 or 1.00050718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $506.97 or 0.01061727 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.71 or 0.00447557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00299670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00097535 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006684 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00038913 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,826,857 coins and its circulating supply is 10,819,624 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

