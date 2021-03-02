Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) CFO Harriss T. Currie Sells 5,325 Shares

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

