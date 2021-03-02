Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $84,155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 843,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after acquiring an additional 495,579 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,407,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $15,386,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,780. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.52. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

