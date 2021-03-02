LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Newmont by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.