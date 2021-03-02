LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after buying an additional 534,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

CERN opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

