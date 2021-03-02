LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 931.5% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 150,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,496.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $89.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.