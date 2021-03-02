LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 252,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,550 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after acquiring an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

