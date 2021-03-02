LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $229.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $6,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,139 shares of company stock worth $23,295,321 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

